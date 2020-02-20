Here Comes The Most Sun Since July!

Little darling, it's been a long, cold lonely winter... And it certainly does seem like years since it's been here.

The sun is popping out again today, and it looks like it's going to stay through the weekend. According to the National Weather Service statistics, this is the longest stretch of sunshine since July when we had a six day stretch of sun.

The temperatures will stay pretty chilly for today, but Friday and Saturday, the temps will creep up, meaning we can all get out for a walk and a healthy dose of Vitamin D!