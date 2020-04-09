Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Put A Mask On A Baby

It's looking more and more like we'll all be wearing surgical-type masks when the stay-at-home order is lifted. I never thought we'd be living our lives like the countries with dangerous levels of pollution and everyone outside has a mask on. Nevertheless, if it allows us to get back to most of the things we were doing before the virus then so be it. However, we need to be sure we are using the masks in the right way and on the right people.

I can't remember where I saw it or heard it so I went to nationwidechildrens.org to see what they had to say. The obvious reason is that a baby could suffocate; especially if the mask is too tight and I would assume that parents would think it necessary to keep it tight to protect the child as much as possible. And even if it's loose, a baby would have a harder time breathing through it anyway. For more details click HERE to get to their website.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app