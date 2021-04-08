The magical ride for one area team continued Thursday night with their first-ever appearance in the Michigan High School Athletic Association's State Semifinals. In a slight change this year due to continued efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19, the game took place at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids for the first time.

The Pennfield Panthers are very familiar with long bus rides in the MHSAA playoffs this season with two games at Eaton Rapids, two more in Williamston and one more to Chelsea. Now, the trek was northwest to Grand Rapids for their first-ever State Semifinal in school history.

Awaiting the Panthers were the Bridgeport Bearcats, who have lost just six games in the last four seasons heading into in the State Semifinal. Bridgeport was also four years removed from their third State Semifinal in school history. The Bearcats have not gone further than this point in the playoffs.

Both teams were seeking their first State title appearance with a win and would see the Grand Rapids Catholic Central Cougars in the final on April 10th at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. GRCC routed the Ferndale Eagles 81-55 in the game prior to the finale at Van Andel.

Check out the recap below and see if Pennfield will continue their season of firsts at the Breslin Center in just a few days.