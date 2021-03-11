High School Basketball – Pennfield Powers Past Harper Creek

There was more to this Thursday night Game of the Night on WBCK beyond the two teams involved, beyond the crosstown rivalry that continued in the Interstate 8.

For one, it was the rematch of the February contest between the Pennfield Panthers and the Harper Creek Beavers, a game that saw Pennfield jump out early in a 69-41 Saturday afternoon victory at home. While the Panthers continued to rise, the Beavers started to struggle through the middle part of their schedule.

The second and more interesting part is that the two teams, a year to the day, played on the same Harper Creek floor to determine who would head to the Division 2 District Finals for a match-up with the Marshall Redhawks that won the early contest over the Michigan Center Cardinals. Pennfield would prevail 53-51 in overtime, but it would the last broadcast of the season with the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in Michigan.

The two squads took to the floor in a different manner as the Panthers look to keep pace with the Coldwater Cardinals atop the I-8 standings heading into the final week of the regular season. The Beavers were looking for their second straight win while honoring their three seniors in their final home contest.

The recap of our Game of the Night is below with a very short Boys Basketball schedule and an extensive Girls Basketball slate. On the Boys side, could Battle Creek Central shock Kalamazoo Central in their first contest out of a week-plus quarantine? Can the Lakeview Spartans on the Girls side continue their winning ways with a tough contest against Gull Lake. All the scores are here and a quick look at Friday's Game of the Night on WBCK.