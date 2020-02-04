High School Basketball Scores for Tuesday, February 4th

It was the first busy night of basketball on the High School hardwood for February as several teams are beginning to jockey for position with just over a month remaining before districts.

With Michigan State's schedule leaning in with several Tuesday contests, our Game of the Night broadcasts are few and far between until March. The next game is Friday, February 7th, as the Harper Creek Beavers host the Jackson Northwest Mounties in Interstate 8 play.

Here are all the scores from an exciting night of High School Basketball action -

Boys Basketball

Battle Creek Central 50, Niles 46 (BC Central 6-7)

Lakeview 64, Mattawan 51 (Lakeview 8-5)

Camden-Frontier 67, St. Philip 46 (St. Philip 10-3)

Battle Creek Academy 63, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 61 (BC Academy 7-3)

Bellevue 73, Athens 48 (Bellevue 10-2, Athens 6-6)

Climax-Scotts 73, Litchfield 62 (Climax-Scotts 7-5)

Martin 59, Delton 51 (Delton 6-6)

Fennville 57, Galesburg-Augusta 42 (Galesburg-Augusta 1-11)

Stevensville-Lakeshore 58, Gull Lake 53 (Gull Lake 6-6)

Homer 82, Springport 38 (Homer 10-2)

Quincy 65, Bronson 51 (Bronson 4-9, Quincy 8-3)

Jackson Christian 75, Tekonsha 47 (Tekonsha 3-8)

Jonesville 45, Union City 32 (Union City 2-10)

Girls Basketball

Battle Creek Central 51, Niles 43 (BC Central 9-4)

Lakeview 59, Mattawan 42 (Lakeview 11-3)

Harper Creek 51, Comstock 16 (Harper Creek 11-3)

Schoolcraft 69, Calhoun Christian 47 (Calhoun Christian 7-5)

Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 47, Battle Creek Academy 16 (BC Academy 3-4)

Bronson 66, Otsego 55 (Bronson 8-5)

Martin 58, Delton 33 (Delton 7-7)

Galesburg-Augusta 49, Fennville 35 (Galesburg-Augusta 7-7)

Gull Lake 70, Stevensville-Lakeshore 39 (Gull Lake 6-7)

Olivet 46, Maple Valley 37 (Olivet 7-6, Maple Valley 2-10)

Adrian Lenawee Christian 62, Quincy 34 (Quincy 9-4)