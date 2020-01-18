It was a busy Friday night of High School Basketball in the Battle Creek area. With Michigan State basketball on the airwaves, we were unable to provide the normal Game of the Night.

We do have all the scores and the current overall records for the area squads, as many of the teams have reached the halfway point of their seasons.

We did have a Game of the Night at St. Philip on Thursday, with a recap from the action here. Also of note, Battle Creek Central's boys and girls teams had previously scheduled nights off on Friday,

Boys Basketball

Lakeview 55, Loy Norrix 43 (Lakeview 6-2)

Harper Creek 59, Jackson Lumen Christi 52 (Harper Creek 4-4)

Coldwater 63, Pennfield 52 (Pennfield 6-2)

Springport 48, Bronson 36 (Bronson 2-7)

Hillsdale Academy 56, Climax-Scotts 34 (Climax-Scotts 4-4)

Delton 44, Lawton 37 (Delton 4-3)

Schoolcraft 75, Galesburg-Augusta 19 (Galesburg-Augusta 1-6)

Kalamazoo Central 84, Gull Lake 56 (Gull Lake 4-4)

Homer 59, Quincy 52 (Homer 6-2, Quincy 6-2)

Dansville 56, Maple Valley 33 (Maple Valley 1-7)

Parma Western 56, Marshall 48 (Marshall 4-4)

Lake Odessa Lakewood 47, Olivet 40 (Olivet 2-6)

Reading 73, Union City 30 (Union City 2-6)

Girls Basketball

Lakeview 66, Loy Norrix 29 (Lakeview 7-3)

Harper Creek 42, Jackson Lumen Christi 39 (Harper Creek 7-2)

Coldwater 69, Pennfield 37 (Pennfield 2-8)

Jackson Christian 37, St. Philip 29 (St. Philip 2-7)

Pittsford 44, Athens 37 (Athens 7-2)

Camden-Frontier 49, Bellevue 30 (Bellevue 5-3)

Springport 58, Bronson 25 (Bronson 4-4)

Hillsdale Academy 48, Climax-Scotts 29 (Climax-Scotts 4-4)

Delton 54, Lawton 27 (Delton 5-4)

Schoolcraft 53, Galesburg-Augusta 21 (Galesburg-Augusta 4-5)

Kalamazoo Central 53, Gull Lake 47 (Gull Lake 4-5)

Quincy 57, Homer 29 (Quincy 7-2, Homer 2-7)

Parma Western 42, Marshall 37 (Marshall 5-5)

Lake Odessa Lakewood 43, Olivet 37 (Olivet 4-4)

Tekonsha 47, Waldron 42 (Tekonsha 2-7)

Reading 34, Union City 20 (Union City 0-7)