High School Sports in Michigan Continues to Stay Paused

Several championships in the Michigan high schools ranks are still waiting to be lifted. As of December 7th, they will stay on the table and wait to be hoisted a little longer.

After the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced that the temporary closure of in-person classes in schools had been extended from the December 8th deadline, the Michigan High School Athletic Association made an announcement of their own that will change their planned time line for three Fall sports that have yet to finish their seasons.

When the initial three-week "pause" was put in place in November, the MHSAA Representative Council worked to solidify dates for the State Finals for Girls Swimming and Diving, Volleyball and Football. The goal was to complete the championships before the end of 2020. Now that the epidemic order has been extended to December 20th, that will become a challenge for the Council when they meet Wednesday, December 9th, for a new time line.

MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl released a statement shortly after the order extension -

We realize the crisis our medical caregivers and first responders are navigating and understand the need to continue the pause. However, the MHSAA had provided a detailed plan to both Governor Whitmer and MDHHS that would have completed fall tournaments with no spectators as safely as possible during the month of December along with allowing winter sport practices to resume. While we are disappointed in today’s (December 7) announcement, we will continue to look forward as we remain committed to play three sports seasons to their conclusion.

The new time line for the Winter season to begin will also be changed. The MHSAA was hoping to have the first competitions slated to take place the week of January 4, 2021.