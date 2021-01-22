Shyft in Charlotte, MI Is Hiring. Now.

Previous steady growth for the Shyft Group automotive company has turned into really big numbers since last summer. The company builds small delivery vehicles. They’re a big hit with companies that have seen the demand for parcel deliveries skyrocket, driven by the boom in e-commerce since COVID-19 virus closing orders have kept more people at home.

The Shyft manufacturing plant in Charlotte, Michigan, about halfway between Battle Creek and Lansing, is looking to fill at least another 100 jobs over the next couple of weeks. The company is gearing up for increased production output and needs people capable of handling all kinds of industrial production positions.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Shyft is setting up a hiring event tomorrow, Saturday, January 23rd, at the Shyft Hiring Center in Charlotte. It opens at 11 am and is scheduled to run through 6 pm. The company says prospective employees will be able to apply and even interview without leaving your vehicle. The address is 1000 Reynolds Rd, Charlotte, MI 48813

The Shyft jobs announcement reads, “We are an employer of choice with market competitive pay, benefits from day one, and 80 hours of holiday pay, and we’re hiring for more than 100 positions. The Shyft Group is committed to the long-term health, wellness, and development of its employees through full medical, vision, and dental insurance, 401(k) with a strong company match, and ongoing training opportunities. If you love a fast-paced environment, are detail-oriented, and crave job stability and big-time bonus opportunities, check us out!”

Employment opportunities are updated daily on the company website careers page.