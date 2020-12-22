Historic Marshall Restaurant To Temporarily Close

The historic Schuler’s Restaurant & Pub of Marshall announced that after much contemplation they will be temporarily closing following Christmas Eve.

Schuler's Restaurant Manager Joe Carson said that the decision was not easy but made the most financial sense for the City of Marshall mainstay. January and February traditionally mark the beginning of the slow season for the iconic restaurant. Add in the latest extension by the state banning in-person dining at restaurants and staying open makes little sense.

The announcement came with a few things for us all to look forward to including a private label wine to be released in 2021, new menu developments, and a refreshed website. They also noted all gift cards and promotional cards will be honored for 90 days after Shuler's reopens.

A message posted to the website and social media accounts of Schuler’s Restaurant & Pub read as follows;

As you are aware, the current MDHHS order extends the closure of Michigan restaurants and bars for indoor dining until January 15, 2021. Due to the extensions on the order, we have decided to temporarily close until we are allowed to reopen and are positioned to operate successfully. Christmas Eve pre-order dinners will be our last day of service for this year. We appreciate our customers and community members who have supported us during this time. Our commitment to each and every one of you is to ensure the future financial success of this iconic Michigan restaurant. For any customers who have purchased gift cards and received a promotional card for free, we will honor those for 90 days after re-opening. While the decision to close temporarily is not easy, we recognize it is the right decision for our business in this current climate. We look forward to announcing our reopening plans to you in the coming weeks. We will spend this time working on a refreshed web site, selecting our private label wine to be released in 2021, menu development, and ensuring our team is ready to serve you again in a safe manner. Over its 112-year history, Schuler’s has survived through times of war, depression, and local tragedies, and once again in this unprecedented time, the staff looks forward to re-opening in the near future and welcoming back families, businesses, and travelers who are looking to reconnect.