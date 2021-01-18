Hot Pockets Containing Glass and Plastic Recalled

The products in a Hot Pocket are questionable on a normal day but when you're told the ones in your freezer may contain glass and plastic, you simply throw them away.

There are over 762,000 pounds of Hot Pockets that are being recalled this month "due to possible foreign matter contamination." That's a nice way of saying they may contain glass and plastic.

According to the United States of Department of Agriculture, The frozen NRTE pepperoni hot pockets product was produced from Nov. 13, 2020, through Nov. 16, 2020. The product has a shelf life of 14 months. The following product is subject to recall:

54-oz carton packages containing 12 “Nestlé HOT POCKETS BRAND SANDWICHES: PREMIUM PEPPERONI MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN & BEEF PIZZA GARLIC BUTTERY CRUST” with a “BEST BEFORE FEB 2022” date and lot codes 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614, and 0321544614.

The issue was first discovered when Nestle received four complaints of extraneous material in the pepperoni hot pocket product. One customer complained of a "minor oral injury", which I assume means that they were injured while chewing on glass or plastic fragments.

With the expiration date being February of 2022, there's a good chance people still have the Hot Pockets in their freezer. If you happen to have these in your freezer, you'll want to throw them away or return them to point of purchase.

I know I have one or two packages in my freezer cause my kid eats them. Regardless, if they are the affected ones or not, I will throw those things away.

