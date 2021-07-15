Can you think of a better way to disconnect from a stressful world than floating?

Floathaus of Saugatuck is a very highly rated vacation spot on Airbnb. Hosted by Jessica (an Airbnb superhost) this West Michigan hidden jewel has 53 reviews resulting in an impressive average 5 out of 5 star rating. This adorable two bedroom, one bathroom house boat can comfortably sleep 6 people with 3 total beds at $375 a night.

House Boat Air BnB in Michigan

Keep in mind, this Airbnb, just minutes Southwest of Holland, is all about disconnecting from the rat race so you can relax. With that being said, there is no wifi or internet provided. However, you are welcome to use your device as a hotspot if you need the internet. Get more info on the Floathaus of Saugatuck by clicking here.

Important note: if you get motion sickness, this is not the place for you. The boat is "stationary" so to speak. However, it is still on the water.

