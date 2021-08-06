Not only can you learn how to do a riverscape, but this video ends with a tribute to the Mitten State.

Amelia Clark took on one of her favorite Bob Ross tutorials, painting a forest riverscape that she was inspired to paint after a trip with friends to the Rifle River in Arenac County in Northeast Michigan.

Following the traditional Bob Ross skills of adding happy little trees and other woodland fauna, our hero paints her riverscape to specifications, but where is the tribute to our state she promises?

Oh, hang in there, Ross fans, it's right at the very end.

Here's how to do your own Michigan-esque Bob Ross masterpiece:

Just sketch out your Michigan Lower Peninsula and paint around the outside of it using some masking fluid like this one from Winsor and Newton. (You can even put an Upper Peninsula in there, too!!)

Masking fluid is also available at art and hobby stores like Michael's or Hobby Lobby.

If you're new to painting, don't spend too much money. A simple six color oil paint set will only set you back about $20, and will have all the colors you need to complete the painting.

As Bob says, “All you need to paint is a few tools, a little instruction, and a vision in your mind.”

After the masking fluid dries, use the Bob Ross video below and paint the riverbend over the over the top of it. Peel off at the end for the same effect Amelia nailed.

Good luck, and as always, happy painting!