HS Basketball – 2nd Half Run Gives Bearcats Comeback Win

Almost every season, the rivalry between Battle Creek Central and Lakeview brings something new to the basketball history between the two schools.

The Battle Creek Central Bearcats were looking to continue their mid-season turnaround, heading into the game winning three of their last four games.

The Lakeview Spartans were looking to end a trend on the opposite end of the spectrum, falling in four of their last five games all to stiffer competition.

To add more to the contest, the two teams were vying for third place in the Southwest Michigan Athletic Conference's East Division. Lakeview was also raising funds for the American Cancer Society with Coaches vs. Cancer night. The Spartan faithful also took a moment to honor longtime teacher, principal and athletic director Gary Beard, who passed away January 25th.

the recap of our Game of the Night and all the scores from a busy Friday night can been seen below.

