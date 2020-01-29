Coaches vs. Cancer Game at Lakeview Friday

A program that has gone on for 25 years continues in the Battle Creek area for several athletic events. It will continue Friday at Lakeview as part of our Game of the Night.

The Coaches vs. Cancer program has raised funds to help the American Cancer Society in its continued fight against several forms of the disease. The program is a collaboration with the National Association of Basketball Coaches. Through fundraising and education initiatives, Coaches vs. Cancer has supports the American Cancer Society in the efforts to save lives from cancer in the US and worldwide.

Friday's game at Lakeview will have the Spartans host the Battle Creek Central Bearcats in a Southwest Michigan Athletic Conference East Division battle. During the game, there will be a 50/50 raffle and an opportunity to donate with buckets that will make their way around the gymnasium.

The Girls Basketball game at Lakeview is scheduled to tip at 5:45pm with the Boys game at 7:15pm. Our Game of the Night broadcast on 95.3 WBCK, 953wbck.com and the WBCK app begins immediately after the completion of the Girls contest.