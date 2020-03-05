HS Basketball – Beavers Hold On At Home Over BCC

The final night of the regular season for the almost all of the Michigan High School Athletic Association teams took place Thursday with several non-conference battles that prepped the teams for Districts next week.

Our Game of the Night took us to Harper Creek for a throwback rivalry between the Beavers and the Battle Creek Central Bearcats. The Beavers also recognized their six seniors before the game.

The two squads would see each other occasionally when Harper was a member of the Southwest Michigan Athletic Conference when they were in the East Division and the Bearcats were in the former Central Division. Since joining the Interstate 8, the Bearcats last appearance at Harper Creek was in January of 2016. Central and Harper are 2-2 against each other heading into tonight's contest since the I-8 began. Last season, the two teams rescheduled three times before it was eventually cancelled thanks to Mother Nature.

Both teams were looking to head into postseason play with some momentum knowing that they won't have to travel far for their District destinations.

Check out the recap and all of the scores from the rare Thursday night contests in the area. Battle Creek Academy is hosting an end of season tournament that involves Calhoun Christian. Their regular season finales take place on Saturday.