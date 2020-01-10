HS Basketball – Panthers Hold Off Late Redhawks Rally

As the calendar turns to 2020, some of the best rivalry contests make their way into the Game of the Night schedule for us on WBCK. Friday's game provided another classic from Pennfield.

The hosting Panthers looked to continue their winning ways as they hosted the Marshall Redhawks in Interstate 8 action. The Redhawks entered the game with an opportunity to stay atop of the I-8 as the lone undefeated squad in conference play.

The contest featured stellar shooting from the onset from Pennfield and a late rally from the Redhawks that made the game interesting in the final quarter.

Check out the recap and all the scores from Friday's busy schedule, including Lakeview's chance to remain undefeated hosting perennial power Kalamazoo Central and two of the top teams in the South Central Athletic Association's West Division in St. Philip and Bellevue.

There is also information on the first of two "Listener Choice" games that you get to vote on beginning on Monday, January 13<supth.