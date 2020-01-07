HS Basketball – Tigers Trounce Bearcats

When the Benton Harbor Tigers and Battle Creek Central Bearcats get together in this old rivalry, the Central Field House has been at full capacity for some of the most classic games between the two squads.

This year's edition was considerably different, as the defending Division 2 state champion Tigers brought back almost all of their talent from the last season.

The Bearcats bring a young squad that is still trying to figure out their roles for the season. It was also another opportunity to learn from opposition that is among the top teams in the state yet again.

The recap from our Game of the Night is below along with all the scores from 13 other Boys Basketball games in the area. The scores include Lakeview looking to stay undefeated hosting Plainwell.