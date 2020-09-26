HS Football – Behind Freshman QB, Bearcats Bounce Blue Devils

The Battle Creek Central Bearcats have had good success against Gull Lake since the Blue Devils joined the Southwest Michigan Athletic Conference. One thing that has been consistent is the physical play the two squads exude on the gridiron in the past eight seasons.

Our Game of the Night was no different in Richland as the ninth installment of this SMAC battle took place. For the second straight season, the Bearcats ventured west to take on the Devils. After splitting the first six games, Central has taken the last two contests heading into this Week 2 match-up.

Both teams were looking for their first win in the 2020 sprint, and it all unfolded in the second quarter.

Check out the recap of Friday's contest and all the scores from the area. It includes a low-scoring affair for the Lakeview Spartans, a last-minute game after a Thursday cancellation for Harper Creek on the east side of the state, and two of the top teams in the Interstate 8 battling in Parma between Pennfield and Western. One last thing, there was a shocker of a score from the I-8 Friday and two games left to play in the Big 8 taking place Saturday.