HS Football – Spartans Drop 2nd Straight in 4th Quarter Collapse

A share of the Southwest Michigan Athletic Conference title. A second seed in their district. Both on the line for the Lakeview Spartans entering their regular season finale on Friday night.

In the first of two Game of the Night contests on WBCK, the Purple and White faced one of the other 4-1 teams in the SMAC in the St. Joseph Bears. Two evenly matched teams that have battled in close contests over the past few seasons. The 2020 edition of their series was no different.

This game had all that you want to see in a High School Football game - key plays on both the offense and defense, stops on fourth down, and the difference came down to a school-record kickoff return.

Check out the extensive recap from our game and all the scores from Friday night. There were also several late changes to the schedule that occurred after this week's preview.

- We learned around 1 p.m. Friday that the rescheduled game for Battle Creek Central at Grand Haven Saturday was called off. Bill Broderick of the Battle Creek Enquirer reports that possible COVID-19 cases with the Bearcat football team and the athletic department was the cause of the cancellation. Grand Haven will travel to Coldwater Saturday afternoon. Coldwater was slated to play Parma Western, who tabbed Caledonia Saturday on the road.

- The Pennfield Panthers was scheduled to play Portland on the road Friday. The game will take place Saturday at 1 p.m.

- Finally, Quincy heads to Union City Saturday for a 2 p.m. kickoff. This game was also originally scheduled for Friday.