Children Critically Injured, One Adult Killed In Crash At I-94/I-69 Interchange

An SUV registered out of Illinois containing six people was struck Friday evening after it struck a guard rail and ended up in the path of a semi-truck. According to authorities, it happened just before 7:30 pm on EB I-94 at the ramp going to I-69 in Calhoun County.

The occupants of the SUV included four children ranging in age from 2 to 7 years old. The driver was an adult male and an adult female was the front seat passenger. All six were transported by ambulance to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo following the crash. Officials say three of them were in critical condition upon arrival, but did not specify which ones. At least two of the critically injured were children. The adult female was pronounced deceased. The names of all involved are being withheld till family has been notified.

I-94 was shut down temporarily but one lane was opened up shortly after to traffic. All lanes were back open at approximately 11:30 pm. The Calhoun County Accident Reconstruction Team is still investigating this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880.

Multiple agencies assisted to include Marshall Township Fire Department, Marshall Area Fire Fighters Ambulance Authority, Life Care Ambulance, Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Office, Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Division and M-DOT.