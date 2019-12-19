In Michigan You Can Rent A Reindeer

You can spend time with a Reindeer at your home this holiday season.

When planning your Christmas party, you can have a Reindeer for your guests to meet!

Gizmo & Gadget's Reindeer Farm has gentle Reindeer that are ready to attend your holiday party.

We bottle raise each of our baby reindeer, called a 'fawn', to insure they are calm, gentle and socialized. They are raised from the very beginning interacting with humans. They are trained to wear halters and walk on a lead rope.

You can even rent a sleigh to pull the whole Christmas scenario together. No word on if any of these Reindeer are in training to fly Santa's sleigh, but you never know!

The GG Reindeer Farm is located in Caledonia, MI.

They recommend that you save the date and, and please call Molly at 616.617.7593

or Greg 616.881.3349. You can also email them for more information and pricing for Reindeer rental rates at ggorniewicz@yahoo.com.