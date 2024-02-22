Is it Illegal to Have ‘Spicy Time’ in Your Car in Ohio?

You know, they say to keep a blanket in your car during the winter months because you just never know when you might need it.

Of course, that's in reference to your safety, not your unsatiable desires of the flesh.

Still, media has given plenty of reason to believe it's not that big of a deal to park in your city's equivalent of "Makeout Reef" with tinted windows and get down to business.

The fact is, people make time for intimacy in the most peculiar of places, in their own homes or otherwise, within and outside the frame of the law. Doin' it in the car isn't just something the teens from That 70s Show did - adults do it all the time too. And let's be honest, the thrill of doing the dirty with the risk of getting caught is what some people chase.

Naturally, though, there is a time and place for everything. Sure, it's generally frowned upon to make the windows of the sedan steamy, but is it illegal in Ohio to engage in the acts that made Rose slam her hand on the window of the vintage car on the Titanic?

Truthfully, no it isn't flatly illegal to have relations in a vehicle anywhere in the United States, assuming you have a reasonable expectation of privacy. Shaggin' in the car, while it's parked in your garage, is perfectly reasonable if no one can or would be able to see into your car (just don't leave your car running in a closed garage, please).

But that's the trick, knowing where you have that 'reasonable expectation of privacy'. There aren't a lot of places your car can go, practically, where that is the case. And that's where you may find yourself in deep trouble.

In Ohio, just as it is anywhere else in the country, it's illegal to do the do in public. So if your beast with two backs is likely to be seen in action in front of others, you're going to get in trouble. In Ohio, the crime is defined as recklessly engaging in public indecency, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. The crime is punishable by 30 days in jail and a $250 fine, which is escalated on subsequent violations. It goes without saying, but if children are nearby when you're caught, you're in a whole other world of trouble.

