James Madison pulls upset, knocks off No. 4 Michigan State 79-76 in OT

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — James Madison, not No. 4 Michigan State, opened the season with a lot of swagger.

Terrence Edwards had 24 points, Raekwon Horton made a 3-pointer with 8.6 seconds left in overtime and James Madison pulled off a major upset with a 79-76 win over the Spartans on Monday night.

Tyson Walker scored 35 points for Michigan State, but he had the ball poked away from behind in the closing seconds of the season opener.

Walker made a layup to give Michigan State a four-point lead with 1:26 left in regulation.

James Madison’s Noah Freidel made two free throws after A.J. Hoggard fouled him on a 3-point shot. After Michigan State’s point guard missed a 3-point shot, T.J. Bickerstaff made a tying jumper with 30 seconds left and Walker couldn’t connect on a jumper just before the buzzer.

Bickerstaff scored 21 points in James Madison’s first win against a ranked team since a victory over No. 19 California on Dec. 29, 1992.

The Spartans were 1 of 20 on 3-point shots and made 23 of 37 free throws.