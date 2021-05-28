Another Jet Bomb Drops In Whitmer’s Soap Opera ‘As The Jet Lie Turns’

On May 17th in one of a number of pieces I wrote about Governor Whitmer using a private jet for personal use and her inability to tell us who paid for it I wrote the following:

“do not be surprised if we later find out that it took this long to finally inform us of who paid for the jet because of another reason. That reason was this flight was paid for by someone else that was not legal under campaign finance laws and it took them this long to figure out what to do and who would help them get out of this mess by cooking their books.”

In the past, I have reported that the Gulfstream G-280 twin-engine jet is owned by three of Michigan's most prominent political donors. Those donors are the Nicholson family of PVS Chemicals, the Moroun family of the trucking company Central Transport and the Cotton family, which formerly ran Meridian Health.

Well, I for one was not the least bit surprised at what we just found out yesterday about a few minor details she forgot to tell us about. The Detroit News reported that Whitmer's campaign attorney Christopher Trebilcock sent a letter to state Rep. Steve Johnson, R-Wayland, chairman of the House Oversight Committee with some new details Whitmer apparently forgot to mention to anyone about her flight. Those minor little details were:

Sometime around March 8th, 4 days before she flew down to Florida Whitmer had an aide contact PVS Chemicals to ask whether PVS had an aircraft that could fly her to Florida.

Question: Why did she contact that company specifically to ask for the use of their jet? Why not a company that charters private jets if that is how she wanted to fly down to Florida.

Gov. Whitmer flew to Florida with her Michigan State Police security detail, the number of how many MSP flew with her is still unknown. She flew back to Lansing with not only her security detail but her two daughters who were already in Florida.

Note: Apparently she forgot that her daughters were in that jet plane with her. I can tell you that every time I have flown in a private Gulfstream G-280 twin-engine jet there were so many people in my jet I could not really remember if my kids were in there with me or not. I also find it interesting that her daughters were in the state she told everyone in Michigan not to go to and they were unvaccinated.

Back on May 16th, Whitmer informed us that she paid the non-profit, which she said paid for her flight, $855 dollars. Why $855 dollars, she said that was the cost of a first-class ticket to fly from Lansing to West Palm Beach. Now she is telling us that she apparently forget that her daughters were on that flight and will now pay for the cost of her two daughters' flights.

Note: There now seems to be a question of whether she actually paid the $855 or is going to pay it? A few weeks ago we were told she paid it and now I am seeing reporting that she will pay for her seat.

Apparently, Governor Whitmer is too good to travel commercially, she actually took a private jet to Biden’s super spreader event they called an inauguration. For that flight, she hit up the Solomon Plumbing Co. of Michigan. How are they connected to her or the Democratic Party still needs to be investigated. Now her campaign will pay the $22,670 cost of that private plane.

Note: Who originally paid for her Solomon Plumbing Co. of Michigan’s private plane? Is anyone asking that question?

We were also informed by Whitmer’s campaign attorney that her campaign will pay for the trip, not Governor Whitmer but her campaign will pay for her personal trip down to Florida. We also learned that the three of Michigan's most prominent political donors that owned the jet and allowed her to use it could not accept payment from a her social welfare nonprofit so denied their payment.

Back on May 16th, Whitmer told all of us that her social welfare nonprofit organization called Michigan Transition 2019 paid for the $27,521 trip. In fact, the non-profit group reported in a voluntary disclosure that they spent $27,521 on travel over the first 14 days of May. In their disclosure, they said their May travel expenses apparently covered the March flights.

Why then two days later on the 16th did Whitmer said they paid for it? Could be a timing issue, yes the check was sent and had not been denied yet. This definitely needs to be looked into. I will help the reporters who have access to her with some questions they need to ask:

How was payment forwarded from her non-profit to the families who owned the jet under the company name Air Eagle? If a check was mailed on what date did they mail it? When did Air Eagle receive payment? When did Air Eagle deny payment? When did Whitmer’s non-profit know their payment was denied? Did Air Eagle deny the payment after they were questioned by the FAA?

We definitely are seeing a pattern here of Whitmer leaning on Michigan companies to pay for her very extravagant lifestyle.

Remember when her husband attempted to get their family boat put in the water last year ahead of everyone else. The owner of the boat dock said:

"Being Memorial weekend and the fact that we started working three weeks late means there is no chance this is going to happen...Our office personnel had explained this to the man and he replied, 'I am the husband to the governor, will this make a difference?”

By the way, how can your campaign pay for your personal use of anything? Is that not a crime?

My bet is she would rather face the wrath of Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson for her campaign finance than the Federal government and the IRS.

Wake up Michigan we have a completely corrupt person sitting in the seat of the Governor today.

