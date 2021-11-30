University of Michigan Coach, Jim Harbaugh is giving any bonus money he earns this season to athletic staff that took pay cuts during covid.

This is more than just a nice gesture, as his potential bonus money earnings could be $3 Million or more! That's some serious money, but don't worry about Harbaugh, he is compensated fairly well with a $4 Million guaranteed salary.

I'll break down the bonus potential in a minute, but let's just take a minute to appreciate what Jim Harbaugh is doing. Last year everyone was ready to run Harbaugh out of town, and now he's giving millions back to the athletic staff at Michigan.

What is the total potential bonus breakout for Jim Harbaugh look like?

After a tough year in 2020, Coach Harbaugh has already earned a lot of bonus money with the success of this season. There is still a lot more money for Harbaugh to earn though according to Mlive.

$500,000 for winning the BIG10 East Championship outright.

$1,000,000 for winning the BIG10 Championship

$500.000 for winning a College Football Playoff semifinal game

$1,000,000 for winning the College Football Playoff championship

$50,000 for being named BIG10 Coach of the Year

$75,000 for being named National Coach of the Year

$150,000 if Michigan clears the NCAA APR threshold.

That's a lot of money!

It's very likely that Harbaugh will earn a big chunk of that bonus based on the way that Michigan is playing right now. He's already picking up coaching awards. but these ones aren't part of the big bonus structure.

Harbaugh talked about why he made the decision to redirect the money on the show.

Whether it’s folks who work here in football, or at the ticket department, or baseball coaches, there are so many people that my wife has gotten very close to. This is really just our family contribution to those who have had some financial strain through the last 18 months

I don't care if you are a diehard Michigan State or Ohio State fan, you have to applaud this move by Harbaugh. In what could be his most profitable position as a football coach, he is focused on giving. Even if you don't like him as a coach, this is a great reason to salute him as a person.

