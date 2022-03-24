State Senator John Bizon of Battle Creek Sentenced in Assault Case

A local State Senator will not face jail time in an assault case involving a nurse practitioner that happened in the fall of last year.

Get our free mobile app

Sen. John Bizon was accused in August 2021 of touching a nurse practitioner inappropriately during a medical exam at the Oaklawn Urgent Care facility in Marshall. The allegations were first announced in November 2021 in a report that had been filed with the Marshall Police Department.

“A nurse practitioner told police Bizon, (R)-Battle Creek, put his arm around her waist and squeezed, pulling her toward him while she was going over medications with him in an exam room, according to the police report. The nurse practitioner mentioned the incident to a medical assistant who said Bizon touched her too and made inappropriate comments while she was taking his vitals, the report said. In an interview with police, the medical assistant said Bizon told her his blood pressure was up because she was in the room.” - Official report from the Marshall Police Department (11/15/21)

Bizon pleaded guilty in the case in February. On Wednesday, March 23 he was sentenced in Calhoun County court. He will be on probation for 12 months and will pay just over $1,100 in fines. He also cannot have any contact with the woman he assaulted. Bizon could have faced up to 93 days in jail for the charge.

Bizon, who represents areas of Calhoun, Barry and Ionia counties, was elected to the Michigan State Senate in 2018. Previously, he represented Michigan’s 62nd District in the Michigan House of Representatives. We are told that he will not face any legislative discipline related to the case.