Kal-Haven Trail recognized as a Pure Michigan Trail by DNR

A former railway connecting Kalamazoo and South Haven, the 33 mile path has been awarded Pure Michigan status by Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

“With four seasons of trail recreation fun available, Michigan truly is home to a variety of great trails and trail towns,” said Paul Yauk, DNR state trails coordinator, during the Governor’s Conference on Tourism in Grand Rapids on February 19. Three trails and three communities were recognized as Pure Michigan® Trails and Pure Michigan® Trail Towns by the Department of Natural Resources.

Pure Michigan Trails

Canada Lakes Pathway

The Canada Lakes Pathway is an all-season trail nestled in Lake Superior State Forest. It winds for 15 miles in six loops through dense forest and features delicate, white wildflowers throughout the trail.

The Haywire Grade

The Haywire Grade, in Schoolcraft and Alger counties, Michigan’s first rail-to-trail, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Kal-Haven Trail

The Kal-Haven is 33 miles long, linking the cities of South Haven and Kalamazoo via numerous bridges and small towns. The Kal-Haven Trail also is of historic interest; this past year, the Michigan History Center completed a project to install dozens of historic panels along the heritage trail.

Kalamazoo runners also know the route for the annual Kal-Haven Trail Run, an event where teams or individuals race to the lakeshore.

Pure Michigan Trail Towns

Cheboygan

Cheboygan, known for having a “trail for all seasons,” is home to the North Country National Scenic Trail, the Iron Belle Trail and the Inland Waterway.

Orion Township in Oakland County

Orion Township has a long-standing dedication to enhancing trails and pathways in its community, which is home to the Polly Ann Trail, Paint Creek Trail and Iron Belle Trail.

Reed City in Osceola County

Two of Michigan’s mightiest trails – the White Pine Trail and the Pere Marquette Trail – intersect in Reed City.

“Michigan is known for having thousands of miles of hiking, biking and kayaking trails, but the trails and communities that receive this designation are truly outstanding and embody what Pure Michigan is all about,” said David Lorenz, vice president of Travel Michigan. “We are pleased to partner with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to honor these trails and trail towns.”