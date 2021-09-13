Kalamazoo Alleged Wife Beating Whitmer Favorite FBI Agent Fired

Photo by Clem Onojeghuo on Unsplash

The FBI agent most integral to the “kidnap” plot against Governor Whitmer has been fired by the FBI.  This is the same FBI agent who was charged with beating his wife after they returned home from a swingers party.  This now-former FBI agent has testified in court against five men who are awaiting trial in federal court on charges, including kidnapping and weapons of mass destruction conspiracies.

I originally reported that now-former FBI Special Agent Richard Trask of Kalamazoo was charged with “assault with intent to do great bodily harm, less than murder following a domestic incident with his wife”.  The FBI refuses to be transparent on why they fired Trask.

This was their main FBI agent on the Whitmer “kidnapping” plot.  Back in July, I informed my readers and listeners this case seems to be falling apart when I learned about this alleged wife beater and the fact that there are more FBI agents and informants than there were alleged perpetrators.

He testified in court proceedings for five men awaiting trial in federal court on a range of charges, including kidnapping and weapons of mass destruction conspiracies.  Now his testimony must be questioned and possibly thrown out.

Now even the Detroit News wrote the following:

“The firing of Special Agent Richard Trask earlier this week comes amid questions about agent misconduct and whether as many as 12 informants were driving the alleged conspiracy.”

No one should be surprised that the lawyers of the accused are going to bring up suppressing of evidence by the U.S. government as well as the now-disgraced Trask, the informants and the FBI possibly entrapping these men.

As the Detroit News reported this now former disgraced FBI agent Trask, in his social media posts called former President Donald Trump a douchebag and "piece of s---."

Well, it appears the pot was calling the kettle black.

See 20 Ways America Has Changed Since 9/11

For those of us who lived through 9/11, the day’s events will forever be emblazoned on our consciousnesses, a terrible tragedy we can’t, and won’t, forget. Now, two decades on, Stacker reflects back on the events of 9/11 and many of the ways the world has changed since then. Using information from news reports, government sources, and research centers, this is a list of 20 aspects of American life that were forever altered by the events of that day. From language to air travel to our handling of immigration and foreign policy, read on to see just how much life in the United States was affected by 9/11.
Filed Under: FBI, kidnap plot
Categories: Crime, Michigan, Opinion, Politics
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top