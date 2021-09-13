Kalamazoo Alleged Wife Beating Whitmer Favorite FBI Agent Fired

The FBI agent most integral to the “kidnap” plot against Governor Whitmer has been fired by the FBI. This is the same FBI agent who was charged with beating his wife after they returned home from a swingers party. This now-former FBI agent has testified in court against five men who are awaiting trial in federal court on charges, including kidnapping and weapons of mass destruction conspiracies.

I originally reported that now-former FBI Special Agent Richard Trask of Kalamazoo was charged with “assault with intent to do great bodily harm, less than murder following a domestic incident with his wife”. The FBI refuses to be transparent on why they fired Trask.

This was their main FBI agent on the Whitmer “kidnapping” plot. Back in July, I informed my readers and listeners this case seems to be falling apart when I learned about this alleged wife beater and the fact that there are more FBI agents and informants than there were alleged perpetrators.

He testified in court proceedings for five men awaiting trial in federal court on a range of charges, including kidnapping and weapons of mass destruction conspiracies. Now his testimony must be questioned and possibly thrown out.

Now even the Detroit News wrote the following:

“The firing of Special Agent Richard Trask earlier this week comes amid questions about agent misconduct and whether as many as 12 informants were driving the alleged conspiracy.”

No one should be surprised that the lawyers of the accused are going to bring up suppressing of evidence by the U.S. government as well as the now-disgraced Trask, the informants and the FBI possibly entrapping these men.

As the Detroit News reported this now former disgraced FBI agent Trask, in his social media posts called former President Donald Trump a douchebag and "piece of s---."

Well, it appears the pot was calling the kettle black.