Kalamazoo and GR Business Owner Tones Down COVID Claims

West Michigan businesswoman Stephanie Davison is deciding it’s better to say, “I won’t do it again” than take her chances in court with the State of Michigan on the other side.

Davison is agreeing to what lawyers call an “Assurance of Voluntary Compliance”. It means Davison, who owns Skin Envy business outlets in Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, and Petosky agrees not to make claims about a product she offers and what it might do to ward off the effects of COVID-19.

It all started when Davison went on a local show on WOOD-TV 8 in Grand Rapids and offered to viewers that the product in question could do some pretty amazing things when it came to reducing the effects of COVID-19. She also went on a nationally syndicated show and made similar claims. Someone complained to the Consumer Protection Division of the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

State Attorneys allege Davison’s claims pushed the limits of unfair trade practices. Initially, they sent Davison what amounts to a “Cease and Desist” request. Now, the new compliance agreement says Davison is agreeing not to say things like that again. She’ll be posting a correctional statement on her website. Davison is also writing a $4,000 check to the state to cover the cost of the Attorney General's office review.

