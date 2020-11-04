Kalamazoo Area Local Election 2020 Results

Here are the Election 2020 results so far for the Kalamazoo area and the state of Michigan.

You've heard it a million times but it's worth repeating. These are unofficial results as the absentee ballots are yet to be counted. We will keep updating the numbers below as new info is made available. The Kalamazoo County results below are provided by the Kalamazoo County Government page. State of Michigan results can be found below the county results and are provided by the Associated Press.

The results below were updated at 7:30 P.M. on Wednesday, November 4th 2020.

President and Vice-President

Vote count for Kalamazoo County

Joseph R. Biden (D) 66,090

Donald J. Trump (R) 53,686

Vote count for Michigan

Joseph R. Biden (D) 2,688,604 49.9% (Projected Winner)

Donald J. Trump (R) 2,618,093 48.6%

U.S. Senator

Vote count for Kalamazoo County

Gary Peters (D) 62,027

John James (R) 56,619

Vote count for Michigan

Gary Peters (D) 2,683,325 49.6% (Leading with 99% of the votes counted)

John James (R) 2,623,738 48.5%

Rep. in Congress - 6th District

Vote count for Kalamazoo County

Fred Upton (R) 60,671

Jon Hoadley (D) 55,618

Vote count for Michigan

Fred Upton (R) 193,649 58%

Jon Hoadley (D) 126,597 37.9%

State Representative 60th District

Julie M. Rogers (D) 13,820

Gary Mitchell (R) 6,740

State Rep. 61st District

Christine Morse (D) 31,885

Bronwyn Haltom (R) 27,089

State Representative 63rd District

Luke Howell (D) 11,406

Matt Hall (R) 15,930

State Representative 66th District

Abigail Wheeler (D) 4,042

Beth Griffin (R) 5,450

Prosecuting Attorney

Jeffrey S. Getting (D) 78,570

Write-in NONPARTISAN 3,270

Sheriff

Richard C. Fuller III (D)61,234

Shannon D. Bagley (R) 57,178

Michigan Proposal 20-1. Reallocate Park Revenue Use

84% Yes ·

Michigan Proposal 20-2. Require Warrant for Electronic Data

88.7% Yes

Kalamazoo County Housing Proposal

Yes 52,910

No 58,195

Comstock Charter Township Proposal

Yes 4,788

No 3,274

Oshtemo Charter Township Proposal

Yes 4,547

No 7,202

The National Presidential race is VERY close. Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, George and Alaska are still counting votes. As of 7:22 A.M. on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020:

Joe Biden (D) 50.3%

264 Electoral Votes

71,559,474 Total Votes (The most votes in U.S. history.)

Donald Trump (R) 48.0%

214 Electoral Votes

68,269,523 Total Votes