Kalamazoo Area Local Election 2020 Results
Here are the Election 2020 results so far for the Kalamazoo area and the state of Michigan.
You've heard it a million times but it's worth repeating. These are unofficial results as the absentee ballots are yet to be counted. We will keep updating the numbers below as new info is made available. The Kalamazoo County results below are provided by the Kalamazoo County Government page. State of Michigan results can be found below the county results and are provided by the Associated Press.
The results below were updated at 7:30 P.M. on Wednesday, November 4th 2020.
President and Vice-President
Vote count for Kalamazoo County
Joseph R. Biden (D) 66,090
Donald J. Trump (R) 53,686
Click here for full list
Vote count for Michigan
Joseph R. Biden (D) 2,688,604 49.9% (Projected Winner)
Donald J. Trump (R) 2,618,093 48.6%
Click here for full list
U.S. Senator
Vote count for Kalamazoo County
Gary Peters (D) 62,027
John James (R) 56,619
Click here for full list.
Vote count for Michigan
Gary Peters (D) 2,683,325 49.6% (Leading with 99% of the votes counted)
John James (R) 2,623,738 48.5%
Click here for full list.
Rep. in Congress - 6th District
Vote count for Kalamazoo County
Fred Upton (R) 60,671
Jon Hoadley (D) 55,618
Click here for full list
Vote count for Michigan
Fred Upton (R) 193,649 58%
Jon Hoadley (D) 126,597 37.9%
Click here for full list
State Representative 60th District
Julie M. Rogers (D) 13,820
Gary Mitchell (R) 6,740
Click here for full list
State Rep. 61st District
Christine Morse (D) 31,885
Bronwyn Haltom (R) 27,089
Click here for full list
State Representative 63rd District
Luke Howell (D) 11,406
Matt Hall (R) 15,930
Click here for full list
State Representative 66th District
Abigail Wheeler (D) 4,042
Beth Griffin (R) 5,450
Click here for full list
Prosecuting Attorney
Jeffrey S. Getting (D) 78,570
Write-in NONPARTISAN 3,270
Click here for full list
Sheriff
Richard C. Fuller III (D)61,234
Shannon D. Bagley (R) 57,178
Click here for full list
Michigan Proposal 20-1. Reallocate Park Revenue Use
84% Yes ·
Michigan Proposal 20-2. Require Warrant for Electronic Data
88.7% Yes
Kalamazoo County Housing Proposal
Yes 52,910
No 58,195
Comstock Charter Township Proposal
Yes 4,788
No 3,274
Oshtemo Charter Township Proposal
Yes 4,547
No 7,202
To get full Election 2020 results for other Kalamazoo County or township races click here and page down.
The National Presidential race is VERY close. Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, George and Alaska are still counting votes. As of 7:22 A.M. on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020:
Joe Biden (D) 50.3%
264 Electoral Votes
71,559,474 Total Votes (The most votes in U.S. history.)
Donald Trump (R) 48.0%
214 Electoral Votes
68,269,523 Total Votes