Fast Approaching Voter Deadlines For May 4 Battle Creek Election

The deadline for online and mailed voter registration for the Battle Creek May 4 election is just days away.

The deadline for online and mailed voter registration for the May 4, 2021, election is set for April 18 for residents of Battle Creek. After April 18, residents can still register to vote at the Battle Creek City Hall but would have to do so in person. To register in person in Battle Creek you need identification and proof of where you live.

People who want to register to vote in person will have to make an appointment to visit the Battle Creek City Hall to do so. The last day the City of Battle Creek can mail out absentee ballots is April 30.

The city will be open 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. May 1 for those wishing to request an absentee ballot in person. Absentee ballots can be placed in the dropbox outside the Battle Creek City Hall entrance, which has surveillance and will be emptied daily.

The last day to request an absentee ballot is May 3, and the vote would have to be filled out at the Battle Creek City Clerk’s Office. Anyone visiting the Battle Creek City Hall will be asked to observe COVID-19 virus protocols.

The clerk’s office will be open at 7 a.m. and polls close at 8 p.m. on May 4.

For more election information, including precinct locations, where to vote, and online voter registration and absentee ballot requests, click here.

You can also view the dates of interest below in bullet point format.

April 18 to May 4 – In-person voter registration. Call the Clerk’s team at 269-966-3348 or 269-966-3311 to make an appointment to visit Battle Creek City Hall for this.

– In-person voter registration. Call the Clerk’s team at 269-966-3348 or 269-966-3311 to make an appointment to visit Battle Creek City Hall for this. April 30 – Last day the City of Battle Creek can mail out absentee ballots. Remember that anyone in Michigan can request an absentee ballot; you don’t need a reason.

– Last day the City of Battle Creek can mail out absentee ballots. Remember that anyone in Michigan can request an absentee ballot; you don’t need a reason. Saturday, May 1 – Battle Creek City Hall will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. so voters can request absentee ballots in person.

– Battle Creek City Hall will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. so voters can request absentee ballots in person. Monday, May 3 – Last day registered voters can request an absentee ballot. You must cast your voter ballot at the Battle Creek City Clerk’s office, and cannot take the ballot with you.

– Last day registered voters can request an absentee ballot. You must cast your voter ballot at the Battle Creek City Clerk’s office, and cannot take the ballot with you. Tuesday, May 4 – Election Day! The Battle Creek Clerk’s Office at City Hall will open at 7 a.m. until the polls close (8 p.m.) and the Receiving Board finalizes checking election documents from the precincts.