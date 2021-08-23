Everything You Need to Know About Kalamazoo Balloon Fest 2021

The 9th annual Kalamazoo Balloon Fest is coming up this weekend.

Kalamazoo Balloon Fest 2021 is taking place August 27th - 29th at Gull Meadow Farms in Richland. Here's a complete guide including the full schedule of events.

Admission for Balloon Fest: Free

Parking: $5.00

Admission for Gull Meadow Farms activities: $9 per person (children under 36 inches tall get in free.)

Here's the full schedule of events provided to us by Derrick Jones, the Direct or Events and Co-Found of Kalamazoo Balloon Fest.

Friday, August 27:

6:00 AM: Friday Morning Media Flight, Select Pilots, Gull Meadow Farms

7:02 AM: Select Hot-Air Balloons will take off from Gull Meadow Farms (Sunrise & Media Flight)

4:00 - 9:00 PM: Entertainment, Food & Craft Vendors at Gull Meadow Farms (bring your chairs, blankets, family & friends and enjoy an evening of family fun with MC Mr. Jim Engel)

6:30 PM - 8:00 PM: Mass Balloon Flight #1 at the Gull Meadow Farms Balloon Field

8:24 PM: Sunset

8:30 - 9:00 PM: Balloon Glow #1 at Gull Meadow Farms

Saturday, August 28:

7:03 AM: Sunrise

7:03 - 9:00 AM: Flight 2 "Fly-In". Balloons will fly into the Farm

10:00 AM - 9:00 PM: Entertainment & Vendors at Gull Meadow Farms

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM: CAR SHOW, ALL are welcome (Car Show will take place on the Balloon Field at Gull Meadow Farms)

4:30 - 5:30 PM: Pilot & Crew "Meet & Greet" on the Balloon Field at Gull Meadow Farms. Come & meet the Pilots & Crews and collect the Balloon Pilot Trading Cards and pilot signatures

6:30 PM - 8:22 PM: Mass Flight #3 - Launch from Gull Meadows. (bring your chairs, blankets, family & friends and enjoy an evening of family fun with MC Mr. Jim Engel)

8:22 PM: Sunset

8:30 - 9:00 PM: Balloon Glow #2 at Balloon Field at Gull Meadow Farms

Sunday, August 29:

7:04 AM: Sunrise

7:04 -9:00 AM: Mass Flight #4. Balloons will fly in to Gull Meadow Farms.

Stay up to date on all things related to the Kalamazoo Balloon Fest via their facebook page by clicking here.

In the meantime, please enjoy these beautiful photos and videos of Kalamazoo Balloon Fests of the past.