The 2020 Kalamazoo Balloon Fest Is Still On

Ready for some awesome news that doesn't include any cancellations or postponements? Awesome, Kalamazoo's Balloon Fest held at Gull Meadow Farms will be happening this year. Gull Meadow Farms wanted to give the community something to be excited for, after all of the other local balloon festivals have been cancelled this year, it was relieving to hear that they fully intend on going forward with the event.

This weekend they took to their Facebook to make the announcement and update on the precautions attendees should take:

It’s certainly been a challenging year so far and with many events and Balloon Events canceled we are excited to announce that the Kalamazoo Balloon Fest will take place this year as planned! Dates are August 28-30 and we are not only planning to have a safe, fun & successful weekend we are also taking every measure to social distance and respect each other. We have plenty of space and there will be certain guidelines that we will have to ALL abide by. Working together we’ll make it happen and have another memorable event for all involved. Save the dates, stay tuned for further updates and looking forward to see y’all soon!

Now normally admission into Balloon Fest is totally free and regular rates for farm activities still apply. Normally there a ton of fun activities to partake in during Balloon Fest for a charge, but there's no word as of yet how that will go, given social distancing. But for now we still have the balloons to look forward to.