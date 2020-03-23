Kalamazoo County Confirms Three Cases of Covid-19

The Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department says it has confirmed three cases of Covid-19.

The Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department (HCS) is reporting three positive cases for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The three adult cases are unrelated. Two have travel histories within the State of Michigan and one with no known travel history outside of Kalamazoo County. HCS’s communicable disease staff will be contacting people who have been in close contact with the patients. Those people will be assessed for symptoms and monitored appropriately.- HCS News release

HCS says it is "not naming public exposure locations at this time. HCS urges all individuals to continue practicing social-distancing and following recommended prevention measures."

There will be a news conference at 1pm today (March 23rd) at the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services offices. Dr. William Nettleton, Medical Director, Jim Rutherford, Health Officer, Sheriff Rick Fuller will be speaking.

The event will be streamed on the Health Department's Facebook Live page.