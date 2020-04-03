Kalamazoo Health Officer Recommends Screening of All ‘Essentials’

Even though we're at least two to three weeks into the current state of the coronavirus/Covid-19 pandemic stuatus in Michigan, the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department has issued a recommendation for "all essential service providers and businesses in Kalamazoo County to conduct a brief health screening of workers and implement a social distancing plan to protect everyone’s health to the greatest degree possible."

“Our intention with issuing this recommendation is to further protect the health and safety of our essential service workers, their family members and the entire community,” - Jim Rutherford, Health Officer of Kalamazoo County.

Under this recommendation, Kalamazoo County would like essential services and businesses to take the following actions:

Screen all employees upon entry into the facilities or building by checking for fever or other symptoms. Also, maintaining six feet of distance between people whenever possible.

KCHCS says if businesses with essential service workers would like a Workplace Health Screening tool, they should contact the Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department at pio@kalcounty.com.