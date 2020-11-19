Kalamazoo Institute of Arts Announces 47th Annual Holiday Art Sale

At a time where everything seems to be getting canceled, it's nice to know there are still some events that plan to continue while doing everything they can to keep visitors safe. It's also great that we still have chances to shop locally for the holiday season, as the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts have announces their 47th Annual Holiday Art Sale, from November 19th through the 21st. This year because of Covid-19, they're requesting that those interested in attending reserve their shopping time, book a personal shopper or shop online using their website.

The KIA sent out a Press Release yesterday explaining that although there are new regulations in place, this year has all the fun and excitement that's to be expected with the Holiday sale, stating:

The KIA will be filled with hand-crafted ceramics; jewelry; fused glass wearables and decor; hand-woven scarves and accessories; paintings; functional and decorative ceramics; framed photographs, prints, and paintings; and metal sculpture. There is something for everyone. Shoppers can support local artists and find one-of-a-kind gifts! One excited young shopper who can’t wait to attend says, “I save my money all year and get all my shopping done at the Holiday Art Sale, I give the best gifts!” -Kalamazoo Institute of Arts-

Along with limited capacity, each participant who enters the KIA will go through a brief health screening with forehead temperatures take, along with sanitizing stations being placed throughout the building. As always, facemasks are required to enter.

Denise Lisiecki, the Director of the Kirk Newman Art School, express her excitement in the release highlighting the hard work her students put into their art:

Our items are created by KNAS students and faculty and the proceeds support the artists and the school. We want everyone to be safe and still enjoy this wonderful tradition.

Hours for this year's Holiday Art Sale are as follows:

Thursday, November 19, reserved for KIA Members Only: 11am-8pm

Friday, November 20: 11am-8 pm

Saturday, November 21: 9am-4pm