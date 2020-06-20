UPDATE - Juan Cortez Richards, Jr., was arrested early Saturday morning. Arraignment is pending.

Authorities in Kalamazoo are searching for a man that violated his bond in an attempted murder case just over a week ago.

Public Safety officers are seeking 23-year-old Juan Cortez Richards, Jr., who was arrested June 10th on charges of attempted murder, felony firearm and 3rd-degree domestic assault. He was set free on a conditional bond following his arraignment.

Investigators learned that on June 18th, Richards attempted to shoot at the same victim.

Richards is now sought on a bench warrant for bond violation and felony assault with a dangerous weapon. Authorities believe that Richards was last seen in the Fox Ridge Apartments complex, just off of Alamo Avenue. His is described as a black man, standing at 5'9" and weighing 170 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer in Kalamazoo at (269) 343-2100 if you have information on Richards’ whereabouts.