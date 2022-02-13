Four suspects were arrested after a car chase through the snowy streets of Kalamazoo, Saturday night, February 12th.

Shortly after 9 PM, Kalamazoo Police officers spotted a vehicle, which had been reported stolen, traveling in the 1100-block of Bridge Street. When they attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled the scene, racing on icy streets, eventually crashing into a fence in the 1200-block of Riverview Drive.

Get our free mobile app

Three suspects then fled on foot, hoping to elude officers searching the darkened yards of the neighborhood, but their efforts were foiled when a trusty K9 officer caught their scent and alerted his handler. A fourth suspect was arrested at the scene of the crash.

A gun was recovered in the stolen vehicle and all four suspects were arrested on various felony charges and now reside at the Kalamazoo County Jail.