Kalamazoo Police Arrest Suspects After Car Chase Through Icy City Streets
Four suspects were arrested after a car chase through the snowy streets of Kalamazoo, Saturday night, February 12th.
Shortly after 9 PM, Kalamazoo Police officers spotted a vehicle, which had been reported stolen, traveling in the 1100-block of Bridge Street. When they attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled the scene, racing on icy streets, eventually crashing into a fence in the 1200-block of Riverview Drive.
Three suspects then fled on foot, hoping to elude officers searching the darkened yards of the neighborhood, but their efforts were foiled when a trusty K9 officer caught their scent and alerted his handler. A fourth suspect was arrested at the scene of the crash.
A gun was recovered in the stolen vehicle and all four suspects were arrested on various felony charges and now reside at the Kalamazoo County Jail.