Kalamazoo Police Arrest Suspects After Car Chase Through Icy City Streets

Kalamazoo Police Arrest Suspects After Car Chase Through Icy City Streets

Alex_Schmidt, ThinkStock

Four suspects were arrested after a car chase through the snowy streets of Kalamazoo, Saturday night, February 12th.

Shortly after 9 PM, Kalamazoo Police officers spotted a vehicle, which had been reported stolen, traveling in the 1100-block of Bridge Street. When they attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled the scene, racing on icy streets, eventually crashing into a fence in the 1200-block of Riverview Drive.

Get our free mobile app

Three suspects then fled on foot, hoping to elude officers searching the darkened yards of the neighborhood, but their efforts were foiled when a trusty K9 officer caught their scent and alerted his handler. A fourth suspect was arrested at the scene of the crash.

A gun was recovered in the stolen vehicle and all four suspects were arrested on various felony charges and now reside at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

The 5 Worst Roads To Drive On In Kalamazoo

To be fair, the city can't necessarily be blamed for what happens with the wear and tear of our streets. After all, The city of Kalamazoo maintains and operates 83 miles of major streets, 166 miles of local streets, 20 bridges, over 15,517 signs, 80 traffic signals, and 4 flashing beacons at intersections, so there's a lot they have to cover.
Filed Under: Kalamazoo Crime, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety
Categories: Articles, Crime, Michigan, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top