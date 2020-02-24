Kalamazoo Police Chase Comes To A Fiery End [Video]

A Flaming Nissan pickup truck pulled into the Nissan dealership on Stadium Drive, ending four-county police chase.

When the Kalamazoo County Sheriff got the call, they knew the name. A suspect with an outstanding warrant for fleeing and eluding police was named in a disturbance at a Texas Township home. Sheriff Richard Fuller told MLive, "an unmarked detective car spotted the white Nissan Titan pickup truck in Texas Township and radioed in its location." The department first made contact at 9th Street and N Avenue when a patrol car blocked the vehicle. After a brief conversation, the suspect rammed the police car and left the scene.

The pursuit crossed into Portage when the suspect fled into Portage on Milham Ave. "Due to heavy traffic, a sheriff’s office lieutenant called off the pursuit in the interest of public safety, Fuller said." Michigan State Police were then informed that the suspect may be headed to Van Buren County and, sure enough, troopers spotted the Nissan exiting I-94 at Paw Paw and resumed the chase. Spike strips were used that blew out the trucks tires, causing them to catch fire as the truck sped down Stadium Drive.

Next, the driver pulled his flaming Nissan into the Nissan dealership, prompting some great Facebook comments on the video:

"I'd like to trade in for a new truck. My current one is on fire."

Police escort for a brake job.

"Can you fix this while I wait? I'm kinda in a hurry."

Brings new meaning to hot pursuit!

The authorities got their man and he is currently in the Kalamazoo County Jail awaiting arraignment on several charges.