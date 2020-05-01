Kalamazoo Police Investigate Death Of Student At Lakeside Academy

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers are investigating the death of a student who died days after being restrained by staff at Lakeside Academy.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers were called to Lakeland Academy, located at 3921 Oakland Drive after a student was reported to be unresponsive on Wednesday. When officers arrived they found a 16-year-old male who was in cardiac arrest. Life-saving measures were immediately administered by Kalamazoo Public Safety (KPDS) personnel and Life Ambulance paramedics who were successful in regaining a pulse for the student. The 16-year-old was then transported to Bronson Hospital.

During the initial investigation, KDPS officers found that staff members had been in the process of restraining the student before he became unresponsive.

On Friday, the 16-year-old student passed away in the early morning hours at Bronson Hospital. The investigation into the student's death remains ongoing.

Officials with Lakeside Academy released this statement in regard to the incident...

We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of a student at Lakeside Academy after being restrained by staff during an incident on campus. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this young man and are focused on supporting them and our school community. While we are not providing additional details at this time out of respect for the privacy of the family and the ongoing law enforcement investigation, we are cooperating fully with the Kalamazoo Police Department and will use every tool at our disposal to investigate this incident, support those affected, and take appropriate disciplinary action. The health and well-being of our students is our top priority and all personnel at our facilities are trained to provide the highest quality of care. This incident does not reflect our mission to serve and care for our clients with excellence and we are committed to making the necessary changes to ensure something like this does not happen again.