Kalamazoo Police Investigate Two Separate Fatal Shootings

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers are investigating two separate shootings that left two dead and one injured on Wednesday.

The latest incidents come on the heels of a weekend filled with gun violence. Something many cities across the U.S. are experiencing.

The first shooting incident occurred at approximately 6:00 p.m. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a reported shooting in the 800 block of Woodbury Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 29-year-old Kalamazoo resident suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to a local hospital for treatment but later succumbed to injuries sustained and was pronounced dead.

The second shooting occurred soon after at approximately 7:30 p.m. and not far from the first scene. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Cameron Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 28-year-old Kalamazoo resident suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to a local hospital; however, was later pronounced dead. The victim has since been identified by KDPS as 28-year-old Devante Coleman of Kalamazoo. A second victim was also located who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect vehicle is described as a late model Dodge Caravan, silver or gray in color with black rims.

Courtesy of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety

Anyone having information regarding either incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo

Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.