Weekend Plagued By Gun Violence In Kalamazoo & Battle Creek

Three young people were injured in five separate shooting incidents that occurred in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek over the weekend.

The first incident occurred in Battle Creek early Saturday, July 18. Battle Creek police said an 18-year-old Battle Creek man was shot once in his back while at a party. Officers were called at 3:05 a.m. after the man arrived at Bronson Battle Creek for treatment. Officers said he had been shot one time in the lower back. He is expected to make a full recovery. The victim told officers he was outside at a street party near Greenwood Avenue and Hubbard Street when someone walked up behind him, grabbed his shoulder, and then put a gun to his side and fired one time. The victim said he ran from the scene to seek treatment at the hospital. When police arrived at the scene, they said everyone had left but they found one of the victim's shoes. The victim said he did not see who shot him and that he had no idea why he was targeted.

On Saturday, July 18 at approximately 2:16 p.m., Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded to the 1800 block of South Burdick Street regarding a report of a suspicious vehicle. The caller reported seeing a vehicle circling the area several times. Due to several recent incidents of gun violence in the immediate area, the caller believed the occupants of the vehicle may have been armed and were possibly searching for a target. Within a few minutes of the first call, Kalamazoo Central Dispatch received another call regarding the same vehicle in the 200 block of East Maple Street, approximately two blocks away from the first call. This caller reported that he had been threatened by a male armed with a handgun. Officers began checking the area and located a vehicle matching the description in the 2000 block of Portage Street. The vehicle was occupied by three males. When officers made contact with the vehicle occupants, the officers located two handguns, as well as other evidence indicating that shots had been fired from inside the vehicle recently. The three occupants of the vehicle, men aged 17, 21, and 23, were arrested for multiple charges, including felonious assault, carrying concealed weapons, and outstanding warrants.

On Sunday, July 19, at 12:14 a.m., a 19-year-old male checked himself into a local ER with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers spoke with the male, who reported that he was riding in a vehicle in the area of West Paterson Street and Douglas Avenue when he heard gunshots, and realized he had been shot. The Kalamazoo Dept of Public Safety is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269- 343-2100

Later, at approximately 02:40 a.m. Sunday, Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to the 1800 blk of South Burdick for a report of numerous gunshots being fired into the residence. Upon arrival, officers located numerous spent shell casings on the ground and numerous bullet holes into the house. The house was occupied at the time of the shots being fired. A suspect vehicle description was given out to responding officers by a witness at the time of the call. A few minutes later, an officer located the suspect vehicle in the 3600 block of Stadium Drive. The vehicle pulled into a hotel parking lot and four occupants exited. Three of the occupants were located at the hotel and arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and shooting into an occupied dwelling. The fourth occupant was not located at this time. Three handguns were also located inside the vehicle along with spent shell casings. No one was injured during this incident. The investigation is being handled by the Kalamazoo Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Public Safety at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

The last incident occurred Sunday, July 19 at 5:09 a.m. Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers responded to the 1100 block of Douglas Avenue on a report of a shooting. There, they located a 15-year-old male suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The male reported he was walking on Alamo Avenue near Douglas Avenue when he was shot by an unknown subject in a vehicle. According to Kalamazoo Public Safety officers, this incident does not appear to be related to the earlier shooting at Douglas Avenue and West Paterson Street. The Kalamazoo Dept of Public Safety is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.