Kalamazoo Resident Escaped Burning Home Through Window Wednesday

A Kalamazoo resident is recovering after jumping from a window to escape their home that was on fire late Wednesday night.

Public Safety officers made their way to the 1900 block of Krom Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on July 23rd. When they arrived, the home and a vehicle was engulfed in flames. The fire was put out just before 12:30 a.m. on July 24th, as a hoarding issue inside the home slowed officers attempting to put the fire out.

A resident of the home was able to escape through a window by jumping. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire. If you have information that pertains to the fire, contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8120, or Silent Observer of Kalamazoo at (269) 343-2100 or kalamazoosilentobserver.com.