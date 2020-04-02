Kalamazoo Shows Love For Hospital Staff On The Front Line Of COVID-19 Battle

Every day there are more and more examples of appreciation for those on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19. Here is the sight that greeted staff at Ascension Borgess in Kalamazoo as they arrived to work Thursday morning.

Many of us have a new appreciation for certain jobs. With protective medical gear being on short supply many stuck at home started firing up their sewing machines to produce homemade face masks for those fighting the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

Even though many restaurants are dealing with huge monetary losses, many are bringing snacks and meals to hard-working hospital staff and first responders. Groups are popping up on social media that hope to help get the word out on which restaurants in the community could use more business during these difficult times.

At times like these, it's good to be reminded of how much people care about each other and their communities. In the coming days and weeks, things are likely to get even more difficult but together, we can get through this.