NASCAR Will Run Two Cup Races at Michigan This Weekend

The top drivers in the sport will compete at NASCAR's highest level on Saturday and Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. Here's how to watch.

Four major races will be packed into one weekend in the Irish Hills near Brooklyn, Michigan, as NASCAR makes just one trip to the Mitten this season. Track capacity is 56,000-137,000+ but there will be precisely zero fans in attendance for the 2020 races. The elite drivers will be there hitting speeds of 215-220 mph as they enter the turns on NASCAR's fastest track, a longtime favorite on the circuit.

NASCAR.com reports, "Joey Logano will start from the pole position, while Denny Hamlin will start alongside him on the the front row for the 156-lap, 312-mile race." There will also be a new rule implemented, beginning with Saturday's race. They're calling it the "choose rule," and the leading driver gets to decide which lane he would like to restart in following a caution.

Here's the schedule for weekend racing at Michigan International Speedway:

Friday, Aug 7

Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series | Henry Ford Health System 200

6:00 pm on FS1

Saturday, Aug 8

NASCAR Cup Series | Firekeeper's Casino 400

4:00 pm on NBCSN

Sunday, Aug 9 |

ARCA Menard's Series | VizCom 200

1:00 pm on MAVTV

Sunday, Aug 9

NASCAR Cup Series | Consumer's Energy 400

4:30 pm on NBCSN