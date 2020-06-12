Kalamazoo Woman Arrested For Attempted Kidnapping & Home Invasion

A Kalamazoo woman is behind bars after forcing her way into a home, assaulting a woman and attempting to kidnap an infant.

Officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 1800 block of Humphrey Steet, near Trimble Avenue, for a reported fight on Thursday. When officers arrived they witnessed a physical struggle between two subjects over an infant. Officers quickly broke up the fight and checked the infant for any injuries.

During the investigation, officers discovered that a 53-year-old woman had forced her way into the home. Once inside, the suspect assaulted a female and grabbed the infant. The suspect walked outside with the infant and attempted to leave the property to abduct the infant. The mother of the small infant attempted to stop the suspect and a struggle ensued with the infant caught in the middle. The suspect assaulted the mother several times during the struggle. The infant was not injured and was returned to the mother by police.

Kalamazoo Public Safety says that the victim and suspect had no prior relationship.

The suspect was arrested for Kidnapping and Home Invasion. The case was forwarded to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutors Office for review and charges were authorized on Friday morning for Kidnapping, Home Invasion, and assault with intent to commit a felony.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo

Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

