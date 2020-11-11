Kazoo State Theatre Reopens – Releases Video on What to Expect
Finally, some good news. The Kalamazoo State Theatre has announced that they have figured out how to safely, officially reopen to the public. I don't have to tell you about maintaining a six-foot distance, or what the plastic dividers are for, or what the temperature check is all about. That's old hat. But The State is instituting a few more procedures and policies that you should be aware of to help events run smoothly. They've created a video detailing exactly what to expect when attending a show. Check it out below. However, if you're a TL;DW (too long; didn't watch) type person, I have pulled out a few choice bits of info that you will need before you head out.
- 1
Purchase Your Tickets Online or Through the Mobile App
By now we've all gotten pretty used to purchasing most things online, but the Kalamazoo State Theatre is strongly encouraging you to stick to digital platforms for your tickets. You can easily choose which seats you want, keeping in mind that all tickets are sold at a 4-seat maximum, so if you are purchasing more than four tickets, some of your party will be sitting apart. If, however, you are having trouble with the website or use of the mobile app, you can make an appointment in person with the box office by calling 269-345-6500.
- 2
Pay Attention to the Arrival Time
Normally we're used to seeing two times listed on a ticket; doors, and showtime. However, in order to keep a controlled flow of people coming in to the theatre, the Kalamazoo State Theatre is printing an arrival time on tickets. The closer you are to the stage, the earlier your call time will be. The further back, the later. At the end of the show, the patrons in the back of the theatre will be the first to exit the theatre, followed by those closer to the stage. So instead of reserving tickets based on the best view for you and your party, you might want to think about the best time that works for your arrival, and how long you want to remain in the theatre following the show.
- 3
Parking Passes Must be Paid For when Purchasing Tickets
If you intend to park at the lot at South Burdick & Cedar St., the $10 pass you will need scanned by staff needs to be purchased online prior to your arrival, so plan on adding that to your cart before you check out. The parking lot staff will be following social distancing recommendations and wearing masks at all times.