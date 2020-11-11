Kazoo State Theatre Reopens – Releases Video on What to Expect

2

Normally we're used to seeing two times listed on a ticket; doors, and showtime. However, in order to keep a controlled flow of people coming in to the theatre, the Kalamazoo State Theatre is printing an arrival time on tickets. The closer you are to the stage, the earlier your call time will be. The further back, the later. At the end of the show, the patrons in the back of the theatre will be the first to exit the theatre, followed by those closer to the stage. So instead of reserving tickets based on the best view for you and your party, you might want to think about the best time that works for your arrival, and how long you want to remain in the theatre following the show.