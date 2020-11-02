KCC Bruins Making Strides At Regionals

Kellogg Community College has brought home several titles for the men’s and women’s Cross Country teams. According to a release from the college, both teams ran in a regional meet, October 31st in Lansing. The women’s cross country team brought home its second regional championship in three years with a first-place finish at the National Junior College Athletic Association. The win is the team’s second regional championship since the College’s men’s and women’s cross country teams began competing in the fall of 2018.

KCC freshman Hannah Wilkinson of Hillsdale Academy took honors with an overall first-place finish in the women’s race, followed by sophomore teammate Emma Berning and Kennedy Vanderlught, both from Harper Creek High School. The three took 1st, 2nd and 3rd place, respectively.

On the men’s side, KCC freshman Brian Frazee of Watervilet won the regional title. The win brings KCC its third individual regional men’s title in as many years, following Kyle Strong’s back-to-back regional titles in 2018 and 2019. Head Cross Country Coach Erin Lane said runners on both teams have gotten faster and that those same runners could be contenders for All-American status as the teams head to nationals later this month.

"Our entire women's team really stepped it up this past weekend with a very strong showing at our conference and regional championships," Lane said. "We are excited to carry this momentum heading into nationals."

For a full view of this story and to keep track of the Bruin’s progress in nationals, visit the women’s cross country site at www.kellogg.edu/womens-cross-countryor the men’s cross country site at www.kellogg.edu/mens-cross-country.