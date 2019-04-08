Application Period For KCC’s Summer Semester Is Here!

The Kellogg Community College here in Battle Creek is now accepting registration for their 2019 Summer Semester.

KCC says Monday that they will be offering "hundreds of sections of approximately 140 different classes" at their main campus in Battle Creek, the college's Regional Manufacturing Technology Center in the Fort Custer Industrial Park, and at their satellite campuses in Albion, Coldwater, and Hastings. The summer semester begins Monday, May 13, and runs through August 8.

Those looking to attend these classes are being encouraged to sign up for classes "as early as possible", because many classes are expected to fill up quickly and space is limited.

More information, including information on tuition and fees and links to registration instructions, can be found at kellogg.edu/registration. You can find out the list of specific courses offered in the summer semester by visiting kellogg.edu and clicking "Class Schedules" at the top of the page.

You can also schedule a meeting with an academic advisor to develop a plan on how your semester should go; you can get an appointment scheduled by calling 269-965-4124 or sending an email to advising@kellogg.edu.