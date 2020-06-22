KDPS Got Game: Video of Officer Shooting Hoops is Going Viral

A Kalamazoo Department of Public safety officer has a positive impact when he takes time to play basketball with two kids. Mom says, "not all police are bad."

Officer Kitts may get teased by his fellow officers for his turnaround jump shot, but his community involvement skills can't be matched. In a video posted Sunday, July 21, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer takes time out of his routine to go one-on-one and make a difference. The mom who shot it was impressed.

Make this go viral please with all that’s going on,Positive vibes from positive officers! There all Not bad Officer Kitts with KPS I would like this to go viral please share this office taught my son that all Officers are NOT bad! It all starts with this!!! BLM

What would your boss think if you decided to spend your time on the clock watching the shot clock and backing the defender into the paint? KDPS reposted the video on their Facebook page Monday, thanking the Kalamazoo mom for sharing it and sending a positive message.

With all the madness we've seen since March, this one should make the highlight reel.